Justice Tashi inaugurates legal care, support centre at Basohli in Jammu

Kathua, Sep 27: Justice Tashi Rabstan, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority today inaugurated legal care and support centre at Panchayat Ghar Prehta in Basohli.
According to an official press release, Justice Tashi visited Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Basohli and inaugurated a mega legal awareness programme. The visit was in connection with an effort to reach out to the rural population living in the remote areas of district Kathua. He was accompanied by Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Administrative Judge for District Kathua, Justice Rajesh Sekhri, Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority.
On their arrival, the Judges were warmly received by Ashok Kumar Shavan, Principal District and Sessions Judge (Chairman DLSA) Kathua, Colonel (Retd) Mahan Singh, Chairman, District Development Council, Kathua, Judicial officers and officers of Civil and Police Administration, where after a ceremonial Guard of Honor was accorded to the visiting dignitaries.
Justice Tashi addressed a massive gathering of members of Public Representative Institutions, Panel Lawyers, Advocates, LADCs, PLVs, local populace, students and staff of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Basohli. He said that the focus of Legal Services Authority is to reach out to the poor and marginalised sections of the society and in this endeavor the District Legal Services Authority has organized today’s programme to spread awareness amongst them about their rights and duties enshrined in the Constitution of India.
Tracing background about the enactment of Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, Justice Tashi informed the gathering that the same was enacted by the parliament to ensure that no citizen of this country is deprived of his/her legal and fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.
Justice Tashi also said that the Legal Services Authorities at all levels are working in tandem with various Govt. departments to ensure that the benefit of welfare schemes reaches to those who are entitled to the same. He further exhorted that the PLVs are acting as a bridge between the legal aid seeker and organs of the District Administration for the welfare of society.
Justice Sanjeev Kumar in his keynote address urged the officers of Civil Administration to ensure that the PLVs who approach them with the grievances of legal aid seekers are entertained as they are the frontline workers and the backbone of the Legal Services Institutions working for the poor and marginalized sections of the society. He also said that with the collaborative efforts of Legal Services Authority and Executive Bodies we can wipe the tears from the poor and weaker sections of the society.
Justice Rajesh Sekhri in his special address recalled that he started his career as Judicial Officer from Tehsil Billawar thus has a special connect with this area. He further said that although India has topped the ranking having maximum population in the world yet majority of the citizens are illiterate and does not have the knowledge about their basic legal and fundamental rights. He appreciated the efforts of J&K Legal Services Authority in organizing such type of Legal Awareness camps and programmes to educate the masses.
Speaking on the occasion, Colonel Mahan Singh, (Retired) Chairman DDC, Kathua said that the people of Basohli are fortunate to welcome three High Court Judges in a single function which perhaps happened for the first time in the history of Basohli. He further said that because of this visit the people of Basohli are excited and are hopeful that their voices shall be heard in the right earnest and the necessary legal aid shall be provided to them at their doorsteps.
During the programme, the deserving beneficiaries of various welfare schemes were delivered keys of scooties, wheel chairs, old age pension payment orders, Ayushman Golden Cards and Marriage assistance relief through the Social Welfare Department.