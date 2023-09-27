Justice Tashi inaugurates legal care, support centre at Basohli in Jammu

Justice Sanjeev Kumar in his keynote address urged the officers of Civil Administration to ensure that the PLVs who approach them with the grievances of legal aid seekers are entertained as they are the frontline workers and the backbone of the Legal Services Institutions working for the poor and marginalized sections of the society. He also said that with the collaborative efforts of Legal Services Authority and Executive Bodies we can wipe the tears from the poor and weaker sections of the society.

Justice Rajesh Sekhri in his special address recalled that he started his career as Judicial Officer from Tehsil Billawar thus has a special connect with this area. He further said that although India has topped the ranking having maximum population in the world yet majority of the citizens are illiterate and does not have the knowledge about their basic legal and fundamental rights. He appreciated the efforts of J&K Legal Services Authority in organizing such type of Legal Awareness camps and programmes to educate the masses.

Speaking on the occasion, Colonel Mahan Singh, (Retired) Chairman DDC, Kathua said that the people of Basohli are fortunate to welcome three High Court Judges in a single function which perhaps happened for the first time in the history of Basohli. He further said that because of this visit the people of Basohli are excited and are hopeful that their voices shall be heard in the right earnest and the necessary legal aid shall be provided to them at their doorsteps.