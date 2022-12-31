Justice Tashi Rabstan flags off mobile Lok Adalat Van

According to an official press release, while flagging off the Mobile Van, Justice Tashi Rabstan in a brief interaction with the participants especially Advocates and litigants emphasized the need of such initiatives as one of the essential elements in “Access to Justice”.

Pertinently, the constitutional vision provides for promotion of justice on an equal basis and that no person shall be deprived of justice because of economic or other disabilities. In the spirit of this vision, the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, was enacted. With the aim of providing justice at doorsteps, J&K Legal Services Authority is reaching out to the masses and rendering necessary legal services.Acting Chief Justice informed the gathering about various initiatives being taken up by J&K Legal Services Authority in achieving the objectives of the Legal Services Authority Act. He impressed upon them to take the benefits of ADR mechanism in amicable settlement of disputes.