Justice Tashi Rabstan launches Legal Aid Defense Counsel System

The system would be further extended to remaining 10 districts in the coming months in a consolidated and improved manner to ensure quality legal services in criminal matters to eligible poor persons.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, while delivering the inaugural address, congratulated the selected Legal Aid Defense Counsels and exhorted upon them to work hard towards making this vital system a huge success. He stated that the Court based legal services need to be strengthened for providing effective and efficient legal services to weaker and marginalized sections of the society. To achieve the same, several steps are being taken up such as capacity building of lawyers, enhancing the structure and functioning of monitoring and mentoring committees besides upgradation of front offices.