Justice Tashi Rabstan visits District Jail Amphalla in Jammu

He was received by Secretary DLSA Jammu, Superintendent District Jail, Additional SP ,City Jammu, Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel, Jammu and other jail staff. On his arrival, Justice Tashi was given a ceremonial guard of honour, where after, he visited the e-mulakat center, where a jail inmate hailing from district Pulwama in Kashmir valley was having a virtual meeting with his parents and other family members. Justice Tashi was informed that whenever a jail inmate or his family member approaches the jail authorities for e-mulakat, the same is organised.

The Executive Chairman, J&K LSA enquired about the number of convicts serving their sentences and also about the under trial prisoners belonging to UT of J&K as well as other States and foreign nationals, upon which the Justice Tash Rabstan was informed that there were 06 foreign nationals lodged in the jail, out of which one is a national of Burma detained under PSA, one Bangladeshi national convicted in Foreigners Act, one Dutch national facing trial under 302 RPC, one Pakistani national and 3 Bangladeshi nationals whose trial is going on.