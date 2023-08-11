Justice Tashi Rabstan visits Udhampur, inspects facilities at district jail

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in this connection, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority accompanied by Rajni Rabstan, PDJ Udhampur Haq Nawaz Zargar (Chairperson DLSA) Udhampur and Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority as well as Juvenile Justice Committee High Court of J&K and Ladakh visited District Jail, Jagriti Old Age Home, One Stop Center (OSC), Parisha and Palash (Child Care Institution for Girls and Boys) here.

On his arrival at District Jail Udhampur, Justice Tashi was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

During the visit, Justice Tashi inspected the Legal Aid Clinic, e-mulakat center, VC facility room, STD facility, IGNOU center, kitchen and dining area, 10 bedded dispensary and dental centre besides inspecting the female and male barracks of the Jail inmates.