Justice Tashi Rabstan visits Udhampur, inspects facilities at district jail

Udhampur, Aug 11: To commemorate the 75 years of India’s independence, J&K Legal Services Authority and Juvenile Justice Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh has organised a series of awareness programmes in various Child Care Institutions, Observation Homes, One Stop Center cum Shelter Homes being run by NGOs and Social Welfare Department, various schools and Jails in different districts of J&K on Friday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in this connection, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority accompanied by Rajni Rabstan, PDJ Udhampur Haq Nawaz Zargar (Chairperson DLSA) Udhampur and Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority as well as Juvenile Justice Committee High Court of J&K and Ladakh visited District Jail, Jagriti Old Age Home, One Stop Center (OSC), Parisha and Palash (Child Care Institution for Girls and Boys) here.
On his arrival at District Jail Udhampur, Justice Tashi was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour.
During the visit, Justice Tashi inspected the Legal Aid Clinic, e-mulakat center, VC facility room, STD facility, IGNOU center, kitchen and dining area, 10 bedded dispensary and dental centre besides inspecting the female and male barracks of the Jail inmates.
He also interacted with them to enquire about their wellbeing as well as facilities being provided to them.
During the interaction, the inmates informed Justice Tashi that they are being served with proper diet by the Jail authorities and are being represented in their respective cases by the lawyers either engaged by them or provided by the Legal Services Authority.
To commemorate and celebrate the 75 years of independence, the Jail inmates performed a brief cultural programme and recited patriotic poems to showcase their talent that was highly appreciated by the attendees.
Meanwhile, Justice Tashi visited ‘Jagriti’ Old Age Home run by an NGO, where the president and staff of the home received him.
During interaction with him, the home inmates shared varied experiences in different walks of life.
President of the home raised issues of security, non-availability of doctor, physiotherapist and non-receipt of grant-in-aid from Social Welfare Department from last two years.
Justice Tashi assured the management of home that these issues would be redressed on priority.
Later, Justice Tashi visited One Stop Centre to take stock of facilities available there, and interacted with the staff to get first hand information about the working of the centre.
Further, Justice Tashi visited Parisha (Home for Girls) having a capacity to house 25 inmates, where presently 15 girls were staying as well as ‘Palash’ having capacity of around 50 persons.
He held discussions on varied topics with the children to have an idea about the level of understanding they had.
Justice Tashi appreciated the social welfare department for maintaining these institutions with all required facilities like AC dormitories, recreation hall with big LED, computer lab, well maintained kitchen and dining hall, facility for indoor games, open gym.
He asked them to establish similar kinds of facilities in all the CCIs.
On this occasion, a joint Cultural programme was organised by the inmates of Palash and Parisha displaying the immense talent possessed by them.
The girl artists on ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ that left the audience spellbound delivered heart-touching performances.
Additional District and Sessions Judge, CJM, Secretary DLSA, Principal Magistrate JJB along with other judicial officers and team of LADCs, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Additional SP, District Social Welfare Officer with staff and Para Legal Volunteers of Udhampur were present on the occasion.
Plantation drives were also held at all the places visited by Justice Tashi to make the environment of such institutions and homes better and greener.