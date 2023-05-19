Justice Tashi visits school for sightless girls, Central Jail Kot Bhalwal

According to an official press release, Justice Rabstan was accompanied by Sanjay Parihar, Principal District and Sessions Judge (Chairman, DLSA) Jammu, Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, Prem Sagar, Secretary, HCLSC, Smriti Sharma , Secretary, DLSA Jammu, Kulbir Handa, SP City. At the schools , Justice Tashi was accorded warm welcome by Nivedita Shukla, overall incharge, Radika Chopra, warden and other staff members of the school.

He had a detailed interaction with the staff and the girls residing in the school. The incharge of the school informed Justice Tashi that the school was being run by an NGO at Jammu since 1991 and initially the same was located at Amphalla and subsequently it was shifted to the present location after the Jammu Development Authority provided two kanals of land for the said school. It was further informed that the school was having a capacity of 50 children but presently 23 girls hailing from various districts of Jammu province were residing therein. The warden also informed Justice Tashi that recently the girls of the school participated in a judo competition held at Hyderabad and won the junior and sub-junior titles.