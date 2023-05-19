Justice Tashi visits school for sightless girls, Central Jail Kot Bhalwal

Jammu, May 19: Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Executive Chairman J&K Legal Services Authority, today visited Louis Braille Memorial School for Sightless Girls, Roopnagar, Jammu and Central Jail Kot Bhalwal.
According to an official press release, Justice Rabstan was accompanied by Sanjay Parihar, Principal District and Sessions Judge (Chairman, DLSA) Jammu, Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, Prem Sagar, Secretary, HCLSC, Smriti Sharma , Secretary, DLSA Jammu, Kulbir Handa, SP City. At the schools , Justice Tashi was accorded warm welcome by Nivedita Shukla, overall incharge, Radika Chopra, warden and other staff members of the school.
He had a detailed interaction with the staff and the girls residing in the school. The incharge of the school informed Justice Tashi that the school was being run by an NGO at Jammu since 1991 and initially the same was located at Amphalla and subsequently it was shifted to the present location after the Jammu Development Authority provided two kanals of land for the said school. It was further informed that the school was having a capacity of 50 children but presently 23 girls hailing from various districts of Jammu province were residing therein. The warden also informed Justice Tashi that recently the girls of the school participated in a judo competition held at Hyderabad and won the junior and sub-junior titles.
On this occasion, the girls of the school also presented solo and group cultural items which were highly appreciated by the dignitaries.
Later, Justice Tashi Rabstan visited the Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu, where he was received by Superintendent Jail, SP Rural, SHO Gharota, Anil Sharma, Chief LADC Jammu and other officers/officials of Police and CRPF.
The Executive Chairman, J&K LSA enquired about the number of convicts serving their sentences and also about the undertrial prisoners belonging to UT of J&K as well as other states and foreign nationals, upon which the Justice Tashi was informed that there are 579 under-trials, 353 detenues and 67 convicts in the jail. However, there were 17 foreign nationals but no female inmate was lodged in the jail.
The Superintendent jail also informed Justice Tashi that the Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu has a capacity of 903 persons, whereas, presently 999 inmates are residing in the jail. He further informed that out of the sanctioned strength of the staff he is managing the affairs of the jail with quite a less number.