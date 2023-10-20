Karan Singh writes to PM for re-opening of Sharda peeth pilgrimage

Srinagar, Oct 20: Former Sadr-e-Riyasat of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Karan Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek re-opening of Sharda Peeth PoK on the lines of Kartarpur corridor.
In a letter, dated 13 October , a copy of which has been received by Save Sharda Committee also, Dr. Karan Singh has suggested that initially three persons of the Committee may be allowed to PoK and start some pooja there on a sacred occasion.
Earlier, Save Sharda Committee Kashmir Regd. called on Dr. Karan Sigh, former Sadr-e-riyasat and MP Rajya Sabha at his Chankyapuri residence in New Delhi and briefed him about the recent Sharda Puja & other developments at LoC Teetwal Kashmir.
The delegation was led by Ravinder Pandita, Head of the committee, who presented a Sharda Shawl and portrait of Sharda Peeth POK to the last living legend of Maharaja monarchy of princely state of Jammu & Kashmir.
The Committee had apprised him of condition of temples particularly in the valley and requested him to write to PM for reopening of Sharda Peeth pilgrimage.
On this occasion, Ravinder Pandita, Head/ Founder of Sharda committee presented pious soil and shila of Sarvagnya Sharda Peeth PoK got through civil society members of PoK to him.
92-year-old Dr Karan Singh was Sadr-e-riyasat of J&K from 17 Nov 1952 to 30 March 1965 and later Governor of the state in 1965.
He is the son of former Maharaja Hari Singh who acceded to India after partition.
Dr. Karan Singh lauded the efforts of Civil society initiative taken by Save Sharda Committee. “We thank our last legend of maharaja anarchy for taking interest in reviving the pilgrimage to Sharda peeth” said Ravinder Pandita, Head of Save Sharda committee, as per a press release issued by the office of Dr. Karan Singh.