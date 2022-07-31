Kashmiri Pandit employees appeal to MPs to support their demand for relocation outside valley

The organisation said the employees have decided to leave Kashmir till the security situation changes for the better.



In a three-page appeal addressed to the parliamentarians, they said, "We, the employees of PM's package for rehabilitation of Hindus in Kashmir as well as those who were subsequently employed, are face to face with a life-threatening and extremely demeaning situation. Our experience of living in Kashmir after joining our services has been the experience of living in an extremely hostile communal order."

"We cannot exercise freely the rights of freedom of religion and expression. Our right to live is in jeopardy because terrorists see our presence as an obstruction to their designs," AMEAK president Satish Raina said, adding the security situation is such that it is impossible for even the security forces to provide protection to each Hindu individual living in the valley.