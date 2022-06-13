Kashmiri Pandit employees reiterate demand for relocation outside Valley

Hundreds of employees, both men and women, assembled under the banner of 'All Migrant Employee Association Kashmir' outside the Press Club carrying placards, some of which read, "Don't rehabilitate us at the cost of our blood! Orphaning our children! Widowing our wives! and the only solution is relocation anywhere outside Valley."

Nearly 4,000 Kashmiri Pandits are working in different departments in the Valley after they were selected under the Prime Minister's employment package announced in 2008.

The package has two major components - one pertains to the provision of 6,000 jobs for youth and another to 6,000 accommodation units for the employees.