‘Kashmiri Pandits from different parties join NC’

Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, the NC president assured the community leaders that he would take up the issues concerning them at all appropriate forums for their speedy mitigation.

“Kashmiri Pandits are part and parcel of our composite culture and ethos and NC is committed to protect it at any cost. Our party is committed to the safe and dignified return of our brethren to Kashmir,” he said. “Elated on seeing Kashmiri Pandit youth supporting NC’s clarion call for unity across J&K to trounce the communal forces and their B teams. NC is spearheading a democratic, peaceful, and constitutional struggle for the restoration of J&K's infringed rights and having educated Kashmiri Pandit youth in our ranks will further strengthen our efforts. I welcome you all with a view that your joining will benefit our cause.”