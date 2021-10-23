‘Kashmiri Pandits from different parties join NC’
Jammu, Oct 22: Scores of Kashmiri Pandits from various parties joined the National Conference (NC) on Friday and were welcomed by National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah.
A statement of NC issued here said that the joining ceremony took place after the Kashmiri Pandit delegation called on the three-time chief minister at his residence.
The statement said that the delegation was led by NC Minority Cell head M K Yogi and apprised Abdullah about the hardships the migrant community was facing for more than 30 years.
It said that these problems had been compounded during the last few years.
The visiting delegation members brought up the issue of enhancement of monthly relief assistance from Rs 13000 to Rs 25000, safety and security of PM package employees working in Kashmir and accommodation issue of PM package employees living on rent.
The statement said that nearly 75 prominent Kashmiri political activists from different parties joined the party.
Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, the NC president assured the community leaders that he would take up the issues concerning them at all appropriate forums for their speedy mitigation.
“Kashmiri Pandits are part and parcel of our composite culture and ethos and NC is committed to protect it at any cost. Our party is committed to the safe and dignified return of our brethren to Kashmir,” he said. “Elated on seeing Kashmiri Pandit youth supporting NC’s clarion call for unity across J&K to trounce the communal forces and their B teams. NC is spearheading a democratic, peaceful, and constitutional struggle for the restoration of J&K's infringed rights and having educated Kashmiri Pandit youth in our ranks will further strengthen our efforts. I welcome you all with a view that your joining will benefit our cause.”