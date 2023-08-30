Kathua admin discusses roll out of Ayushman Bhava Campaign

Kathua, Aug 30: Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rakesh Minhas today chaired a meeting here to discuss the modalities for the roll out of Ayushman Bhava campaign in the district .
The meeting was attended by Chief Education Officer, Chief Medical Officer, District social Welfare Officer and officers of other departments.
Briefing the meeting, the Chief Medical Officer said that Ayushman Bhava is a comprehensive health initiative with the goal to ensure effective implementation of all government run health schemes so that the same reach the intended recipient.