Kathua rape-murder case: Parents of victim anguished as two convicts walk out on bail

Mohammed Yusuf, who had adopted the eight-year-old girl, and Mohammed Akthar, her biological father, said they had heard that two culprits -- former sub-inspector Anand Dutta and head constable Tilak Raj -- had been released on bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which suspended the rest of their sentences pending an appeal.

"I am surprised that two accused have been left on bail. Our appeal for enhancement of sentence is still pending while their appeal has been addressed. I wonder whether poor people like us will ever be heard.

"I hope the Supreme Court looks into the matter and takes some action as no one is hearing our petition," Akthar told PTI.

Yusuf claims that efforts were being made to dilute the case to the extent that all the culprits were out. "When the accused are out on bail, I fear that one day, I will be booked under some frivolous charge and thrown into jail. They are very powerful people," he said.

"Already rumours have started doing the rounds that the case was going to be re-investigated by the CBI and all the accused will be out on bail," Yusuf alleged.

The case triggered a nationwide outrage when the eight-year-old girl was found murdered on January 17, 2018. After initial hiccups, the case was handed over to the crime branch on January 27 of the same year which unravelled the conspiracy behind the heinous crime where the little girl was kidnapped and brutally raped for four days before being killed in a barbaric manner.

The Supreme Court, had in 2018, directed the case to be shifted out of Jammu and Kashmir and ordered the sessions court in Pathankot to hear it on a daily basis.