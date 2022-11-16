Kathua rape & murder: SC orders accused Shubam Sangra to be tried as adult

As per the report, the judgment was passed on an appeal filed by the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir against an order delivered in this regard by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

The High Court had affirmed an order of the trial court which found the main accused to be a juvenile.

An eight-year-old girl child belonging to the nomadic Bakerwal community was found dead after being raped on 17 January 2018. The trial was transferred to Pathankot by the Supreme Court in view of sensitivity of the case.

The trial court in Pathankot had convicted 6 out of the 7 accused in the case and acquitted one, giving him the benefit of the doubt.

Sangra was being tried before JJB when the Supreme Court had stayed those proceedings in February 2020 after J&K moved the present plea.