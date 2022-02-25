Kathua set to become J&K's bamboo industry hub

Four training centres are being run by the department of handicrafts in Kathua with an intake capacity of 80 trainees per year. The trained artisans are making a number of new bamboo products such as design pen stands, decorative table chair sets, flower baskets, models of Atal Setu (bridge), name plates, bamboo flowers with stands and round tables among others, they said.



To strengthen the production and marketing of bamboo artifacts, the government is providing non-refundable financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh per year in two equal instalments to the Bamboo Co-operative Societies, they said.



The union territory government has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with NECBDC Assam for Bamboo Entrepreneurship and Bamboo Infrastructure Development in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.



This MoU lays on focus on bamboo production, its processing, associated businesses and developing the bamboo industry.



It will create financial and market linkages for the bamboo produce and facilitate in the promotion of start-up entrepreneurship, besides developing training facilities for farmers, entrepreneurs, craftsmen, and villagers associated with the bamboo sector, they said.



It will also facilitate market awareness to entrepreneurs, and joint exhibitions and export promotions among others.



With these developments, Kathua is slated to become the frontrunner in bamboo-based agricultural start-ups with its versatile properties and multiple uses in the form of agarbattis, pillars, fencing, housing, household products, raw materials of crafts, pulp, paper, boards, fabrics industry, fuel, fodder, charcoal, food, pickle, garments, socks, jewellery, tooth brushes and medicine among others, they said.



"This will pave the way for the formation and development of bamboo as an industry in Kathua. At the same time, it highlights the tremendous potential this industry holds to revolutionize the economy of the region besides offering limitless opportunities to the artisans of Kathua," the senior officer said.

