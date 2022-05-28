Kathua to be North India's StartUp destination: Dr Jitendra

Jammu, May 28 : Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that Kathua because of its resource richness with diversity as well as its geographical location is destined to be North India's StartUp destination.
The Union Minister said this while addressing a mammoth public rally after inaugurating North India’s first Industrial Biotech Park at Ghatti near here.
Dr Jitendra Singh also said that this is a historic day for Kathua as the name of Kathua is now listed among selected ten cities of the country and those developed regions of India where biotech parks have been established, attracting innovations and research not only from the country but from the whole world.