Kavinder Gupta condemns Manipur incident

Jammu, July 21: Kavinder Gupta, senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, expressed deep dismay over the incident involving two women being paraded naked in Manipur, a press release said.
Terming it as an extremely shameful act, he emphasised that such heinous acts should not be politicised. He said swift and decisive action should be taken against the culprits responsible for this reprehensible act.
Kavinder Gupta said, "The incident in Manipur has shocked and deeply saddened all of us. It is a matter of national shame, and we must come together as a society to ensure that such horrific acts do not go unpunished. I appeal to all parties and individuals not to politicize this issue, but rather unite in demanding justice for the victims."
The former Deputy Chief Minister acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be brought to justice and asserted that the government must act promptly to fulfill this commitment.
"The Prime Minister has already assured the nation that no one involved in this ghastly act will be spared. It is crucial that the authorities act swiftly and bring the culprits to justice, setting an example that such crimes will not be tolerated," he added.