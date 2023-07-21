Kavinder Gupta condemns Manipur incident

Terming it as an extremely shameful act, he emphasised that such heinous acts should not be politicised. He said swift and decisive action should be taken against the culprits responsible for this reprehensible act.

Kavinder Gupta said, "The incident in Manipur has shocked and deeply saddened all of us. It is a matter of national shame, and we must come together as a society to ensure that such horrific acts do not go unpunished. I appeal to all parties and individuals not to politicize this issue, but rather unite in demanding justice for the victims."