Kavinder Gupta unveils Dogri album

Jammu, July 30: Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta today unveiled Surinder Safal’s Dogri Bhaint album "Machail Aali Maa" in Jammu.
According to a press release, Nami Dogri Sanstha, in collaboration with Safal Musical Productions, released the album written, composed, and sung by Surinder Safal. The music director of this Bhaint is Sahil Nath, and the video director is Sh Sonu Taneja.
The function was presided over by Padma Shri Mohan Singh, Convenor of Dogri Sahitya Academy. Former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta was the Chief Guest, while Chairman of Team Jammu and BJP Leader Zorawar Singh Jamwal and O P Vidayarthi (PCCF, Retd) were Guests of Honour on the occasion.
Safal is a multifaceted literary and artistic personality, who has written more than nine hundred songs in Dogri, Punjabi, and Hindi, which will be released one by one. Six of his songs, including two in Dogri, have already been released and are receiving lauding responses from the public.
Mohan Singh, in his presidential address, appreciated the talented and innovative potentialities of Surinder Safal as a singer, composer, writer, and actor. He also stressed the importance of speaking the local language Dogri. Kavinder Gupta expressed that artists and writers always strengthen and reflect society and bring in positive energy. He urged the Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages to play a larger role in channelizing youth towards art and culture for a strong and positive society.
Chairman of Team Jammu and BJP leader Zorawar Singh Jamwal stated that progressive and civilized societies always hold their writers and artists in high esteem.