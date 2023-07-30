Kavinder Gupta unveils Dogri album

According to a press release, Nami Dogri Sanstha, in collaboration with Safal Musical Productions, released the album written, composed, and sung by Surinder Safal. The music director of this Bhaint is Sahil Nath, and the video director is Sh Sonu Taneja.

The function was presided over by Padma Shri Mohan Singh, Convenor of Dogri Sahitya Academy. Former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta was the Chief Guest, while Chairman of Team Jammu and BJP Leader Zorawar Singh Jamwal and O P Vidayarthi (PCCF, Retd) were Guests of Honour on the occasion.