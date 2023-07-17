Kavinder hails termination of 3 govt employees

Jammu, July 17: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta today welcomed the dismissal from service of three government employees for their alleged terror links.
According to a statement, the senior BJP leader endorsed the government's decision of sacking the three employees after it was established that they were over ground workers having links with the Pakistan-based militant outfits.
"Like in the present case anyone found involved in such crimes will face the same fate and will have to confront the law of the land," he said, adding "the days of delinquent dispensations have gone now as no one having a slightest link with the terror edifice will be spared." Under the Modi regime, he said there is zero tolerance for anti-national activities.
The BJP leader said those picking up guns must remember that security forces have been given free hand by the Prime Minister to "eliminate the terrorists at the first sight".
"The BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will wipe out terrorism from the soil of Jammu and Kashmir as under this regime terror-mongers have to either die or live behind bars," he said.