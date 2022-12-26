KC Venogopal, Rajni Patil meet LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Dec 26: AICC General Secretary Incharge Organisation and MP K C Venugopal and AICC Incharge J&K Affairs, MP Rajni Patil arrived here today and called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan to discuss the upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.
K B Byju, Security Advisor to Rahul Gandhi accompanied them.
After meeting with the Lt Governor, they left for Srinagar by road as their flight from Delhi was delayed by around four hours. Their scheduled meeting with LG too was delayed for about one hour.
The meeting with the LG was in connection with the upcoming Bharat jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi in the third week of January.The meeting lasted for over half an hour. Later, they left for Srinagar by road, a press note said.
They were joined here by JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani, AICC joint secretary Manoj Yadav, G A Mir, Tariq Hameed Karra, Raman Bhalla in the meeting with the LG.
Earlier, the AICC leaders were received at the airport by JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani, joint secretary AICC Manoj Yadav, working president Raman Bhalla, former minister Yogesh Sawhney and others.