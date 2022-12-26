KC Venogopal, Rajni Patil meet LG Manoj Sinha

The meeting with the LG was in connection with the upcoming Bharat jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi in the third week of January.The meeting lasted for over half an hour. Later, they left for Srinagar by road, a press note said.

They were joined here by JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani, AICC joint secretary Manoj Yadav, G A Mir, Tariq Hameed Karra, Raman Bhalla in the meeting with the LG.