Kejriwal govt hoodwinked people in Delhi, Punjab: Chugh

Talking about the Delhi liquor scam, the BJP leader, in a statement issued to the press, said, “The Kejriwal government in Delhi had caused a loss of revenue worth crores of rupees to the state exchequer. The investigations into the matter will be driven by law of the land and no accused, however big he might be, would be spared in the process. The Modi government would not spare anybody in the matter.”

Chugh questioned the manner the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal altered the excise policy in a manner that it became a big scam to hit the nation's capital.