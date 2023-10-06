Kejriwal govt hoodwinked people in Delhi, Punjab: Chugh

Jammu, Oct 6: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh Friday said that the AAP had emerged as the most corrupt political party and its governments in Delhi and Punjab were hoodwinking people.
Talking about the Delhi liquor scam, the BJP leader, in a statement issued to the press, said, “The Kejriwal government in Delhi had caused a loss of revenue worth crores of rupees to the state exchequer. The investigations into the matter will be driven by law of the land and no accused, however big he might be, would be spared in the process. The Modi government would not spare anybody in the matter.”
Chugh questioned the manner the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal altered the excise policy in a manner that it became a big scam to hit the nation's capital.
He said the liquor scam of Delhi had briefly found its expression in Punjab as well but it fell flat due to the vigilant eyes of the people of the state. Chugh said, “Gross irregularities were done to tamper with the excise system in Delhi for which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is answerable. Never in the country has a scam of this scale come to the fore."
“It must become a lesson for political leaders trying to play double games in the name of people's welfare,” he added.