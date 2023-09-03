Khellani tunnel to be upgraded to two lanes in J&K's Doda: Gadkari

Srinagar, Sep 02: Union minister of road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari on Sunday informed that the Khellani tunnel in Doda is getting upgraded to two lanes. In a post on X, Gadkari wrote that the upgrade is meant to boost accessibility. "In J&K, we are upgrading the uni-directional Khellani tunnel into a 2-lane structure incorporating a paved shoulder and improving its approach road on NH-244. The entire length of this project spans 2.419 kilometers and falls within Package 3," he said.
He said that the upgraded tunnel is set to ensure year-round accessibility which he stressed will benefit local economy. "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, this ambitious project is dedicated to achieving expeditious, trouble-free, and environmentally conscious mobility in the Jammu & Kashmir region, " he said.