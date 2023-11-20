KIDNAPPING, MOLESTING MINOR STUDENT | Challan produced against accused in Samba court

Samba, Nov 20: Samba police Monday produced challan in the court of law against the accused for kidnapping and molestation of a minor girl student.

“The charge sheet was filed against the accused Balbir Singh, son of Karan Singh, resident of Mohar Garh, at present Chilla Danga tehsil and district Samba in the court of law in case FIR No 217/2023 u/s 363, 376 IPC, 4 POCSO Act. The accused is presently lodged in District Jail Kathua on judicial custody. Challan was produced in the Principal Sessions Court Samba for judicial determination,” Senior Superintendent of Police Samba Benam Tosh stated.

The investigation of the case was conducted by a police team comprising SHO Samba Daljeet Singh and PSI Shakti Singh. DySP Garu Ram and Additional SP Samba Surinder Choudhary supervised the investigation process.

A police spokesperson said that on the directions of SSP Samba, stringent possible action under law was being taken against perpetrators of crime against women in Samba district.

“Police were taking stern action against culprits involved in women-related crimes; conducting investigations exhibiting a high degree of professionalism and concluding the investigations on merits in a time-bound manner,” he said.