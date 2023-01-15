Jammu

Kishtwar landslide: Dead body of missing man recovered

After strenuous efforts, the rescue team recovered the body and shifted it to PHC, Kishtwar
Representative picture
Representative picture
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Jan 15: The dead body of a man, who came under a landslide in Kuntwara Kishtwar, was recovered by authorities this evening, officials said. 

The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Das, a resident of Tagood, Kishtwar.

GNS reported that a rescue operation was launched after the man entrusted with overseeing a road work in Kuntwara area in Kishtwar went missing as a landslide occurred this afternoon. 

“After hours of strenuous efforts, the rescue team, which included SDRF and Police, recovered the body and shifted it to PHC Kishtwar for necessary medico-legal formalities," they said. 

Dead body recovered

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com