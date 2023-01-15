Kishtwar landslide: Dead body of missing man recovered

Srinagar, Jan 15: The dead body of a man, who came under a landslide in Kuntwara Kishtwar, was recovered by authorities this evening, officials said.
The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Das, a resident of Tagood, Kishtwar.
GNS reported that a rescue operation was launched after the man entrusted with overseeing a road work in Kuntwara area in Kishtwar went missing as a landslide occurred this afternoon.
“After hours of strenuous efforts, the rescue team, which included SDRF and Police, recovered the body and shifted it to PHC Kishtwar for necessary medico-legal formalities," they said.