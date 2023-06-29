Koul, Ganga lead door to door campaign in Bari Brahmana

Ashok Koul, while interacting with the local people during the door to door campaign, told them that during the last nine years, the country has moved ahead in all fields. For the first time, the country has a Prime Minister whose focus has been on the overall development of all the regions and the welfare of every section of society. Whatever has been done in nine years has written a new chapter in the history of India, he said.

ChanderPrakash Ganga, while speaking to the people, said that the nine years rule of NarendraModi has achieved many milestones and various projects that have put the country on the path of progress and prosperity. He also spoke on the welfare schemes of the Modi government.