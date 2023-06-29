Koul, Ganga lead door to door campaign in Bari Brahmana

Jammu, June 29: Ashok Koul, General Secretary (organisation) Jammu and Kashmir BJP, while continuing with his public outreach programme, took up a door to door campaign in Kartholi Upper Panchayat in Bari BrahmanaMandal, falling under the Vijaypur assembly segment.
According to a press note, he was accompanied by former Minister ChanderPrakash Ganga, State Executive Member Jairam Sharma and SarpanchTarsem Singh Charak.
Ashok Koul and other leaders went around many localities and fixed stickers outside the houses of the people. They also distributed pamphlets containing details related to the nine years of achievements of the NarendraModi government.
Ashok Koul, while interacting with the local people during the door to door campaign, told them that during the last nine years, the country has moved ahead in all fields. For the first time, the country has a Prime Minister whose focus has been on the overall development of all the regions and the welfare of every section of society. Whatever has been done in nine years has written a new chapter in the history of India, he said.
ChanderPrakash Ganga, while speaking to the people, said that the nine years rule of NarendraModi has achieved many milestones and various projects that have put the country on the path of progress and prosperity. He also spoke on the welfare schemes of the Modi government.