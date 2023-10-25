Koul, Langeh lead Bhagwan Valmiki Shobha Yatra : BJP

According to a press release, Koul while talking to media persons said that Bhagwan Valmiki portrays true inclusiveness and oneness of all beings, a typical representation of 'Bharatiya Samaj' through all his teachings. “His teachings teach us the principles like Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam i.e. World is One Family, Samrasta, which forms the very basic and fundamental structure of 'Bharatiya Samaj,” he said.

Koul added that the Prakashotsava of Bhagwan Valmiki will be celebrated by the whole Bharat especially Valmiki Samaj in a few days. He said that to mark the occasion, the Mandir Samilti while remembering the unparalleled works of Valmiki ji for the society is taking out a Shobha Yatra of Bhagwan Valmiki.