Koul, Langeh lead Bhagwan Valmiki Shobha Yatra : BJP

Jammu, Oct 25: Ashok Koul, General Secretary (org), J&K BJP and Neelam Langeh, former MLA and President Scheduled Caste Morcha of the party flagged off Bhagwan Valmiki Shobha Yatra in Jammu
According to a press release, Koul while talking to media persons said that Bhagwan Valmiki portrays true inclusiveness and oneness of all beings, a typical representation of 'Bharatiya Samaj' through all his teachings. “His teachings teach us the principles like Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam i.e. World is One Family, Samrasta, which forms the very basic and fundamental structure of 'Bharatiya Samaj,” he said.
Koul added that the Prakashotsava of Bhagwan Valmiki will be celebrated by the whole Bharat especially Valmiki Samaj in a few days. He said that to mark the occasion, the Mandir Samilti while remembering the unparalleled works of Valmiki ji for the society is taking out a Shobha Yatra of Bhagwan Valmiki.
Koul shared that in Treta Yuga, Ramayana was composed by Bhagwan Valmiki ji who was a great saint, a poet and intellectual. He was the one where Mata Sita took shelter during her exile. Maharishi Valmiki was the Guru of Luv and Kush.
Koul also hailed the decision of the Modi government to abrogate the Article 370, which paved the way of inclusiveness of Valmiki Samaj into the mainstream and ending the long discrimination met out to them earlier.