KP organistaions express concern over killings

Jammu, Oct 18: Various Kashmiri Pandit organisations have expressed concern over killing of Hindus in Kashmir, a press note said.
They have proposed a fact finding delegation to Kashmir. “The killing of Hindu labourers today and the recent killing of Puran Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit at Shopian, South Kashmir has jolted the entire Hindu community of India and is another setback to return of the aborigines of Kashmir,”the press note said.
In an urgent meeting Dr Agnishhekar, Dilip Mattoo, Uttpal Koul, Susheel Pandit, Sanjay Ganjoo, Rahul Kaul and Amit Raina, the leaders of the leading Kashmiri Pandit organistaions Panun Kashmir, Jammu Kashmir Vichar Manch, Roots in Kashmir, Youth 4 Panun Kashmir and GKPD discussed the situation in the valley and also about the ecosystem that is working to undermine the issue of Hindus of Kashmir.