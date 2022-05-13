KU professor among three J&K employees dismissed under Article 311

Srinagar May 13: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday dismissed three employees including a Kashmir University professor and a police constable from their services under Article 311 "in the interest of the security of the state".
As per separate orders issued to this effect by the General Administration Department, the dismissed employees are Altaf Hussain Pandit, Professor in Chemistry Department, University of Kashmir son of Ghulam Hassan Pandit a resident of Wadoora Bala, Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, Mohd Maqbool Hajam, a school teacher, a resident of Gangbugh Lolab, at present Sogam Lolab near Block office, Sogam Road, Kupwara and Ghulam Rasool Malik, son of Ghulam Mustafa Malik, a SgCt in J&K Police of Bharath area of Doda district.
As per the orders, the Lieutenant Governor is "satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available, that the activities" of the trio "are such as to warrant his dismissal from service" while invoking sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India.
"It is not expedient to hold an enquiry" against the trio "in the interest of the security of the state", added the orders.