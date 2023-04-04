Kulgam man dies after his car falls into gorge in Ramban

Ramban, April 04: A man died after the car he was driving rolled down into a deep gorge in Maroog area of Ramban on Tuesday, officials said.
They said that the passenger was travelling alone in an i-20 car when it rolled down the deep gorge.
Police identified the deceased as Sarfraaz Ahmed Bhat of Kulgam district.
After the accident, Police and QRT Ramban volunteers launched a rescue operation and recovered the dead body from the gorge.
"Only one person was traveling in the car and he died on the spot," a police official said.