Kulgam man dies after his car falls into gorge in Ramban

'Police and QRT Ramban volunteers launched a rescue operation and recovered the dead body from the gorge'
Ramban, April 04: A man died after the car he was driving rolled down into a deep gorge in Maroog area of Ramban on Tuesday, officials said. 

They said that the passenger was travelling alone in an i-20 car  when it rolled down the deep gorge. 

 Police identified the deceased as  Sarfraaz Ahmed Bhat of  Kulgam district.

After the accident, Police and QRT  Ramban volunteers launched a rescue operation and recovered the dead body from the gorge. 

"Only one  person was traveling in the  car and he died on the spot," a police official said.

