Kusht Mukti Abhiyan evokes huge response in Jammu Division

Jammu, Oct 3: Kusht Mukti Abhiyan Rath was flagged off by Director Health Services Jammu Dr Rajeev Kumar Sharma from Kusht Ashram Bhagwati Nagar to mark Gandhi Jayanti, here the other day.
The event was organised by Dr Sushma Mattoo, Zonal Leprosy Officer Jammu. The purpose of the event was to raise awareness about cause, transmission, sign and symptoms, treatment, prevention of leprosy and social stigma associated with the disease among the community. Inmates from Kusht Ashram including children performed a cultural program that was appreciated by all present in the function. 15 ABHA IDs were generated for the members of Kusht Ashram.
Deputy Director Dentistry Dr Sanjay Sharma, Controller of Stores Jammu Dr Ritesh Khullar, Epidemiologist Dr. Harjeet Rai, State Venerologist, Medical Superintendent Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Nodal Officer NCD, Medical Officer MMU Jammu and officers and officials from the Directorate of Health Services Jammu were present on the occasion.