Kusht Mukti Abhiyan evokes huge response in Jammu Division

The event was organised by Dr Sushma Mattoo, Zonal Leprosy Officer Jammu. The purpose of the event was to raise awareness about cause, transmission, sign and symptoms, treatment, prevention of leprosy and social stigma associated with the disease among the community. Inmates from Kusht Ashram including children performed a cultural program that was appreciated by all present in the function. 15 ABHA IDs were generated for the members of Kusht Ashram.