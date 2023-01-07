LAB, KDA reject MHA’s high-powered committee; not to attend meetings

The call in this regard was taken by members of LAB and KDA here in Jammu in a meeting held to deliberate on the recent MHA announcement about the formation of this committee to resolve the outstanding issues of Union Territory of Ladakh and to take a decision about the participation in the subsequent meetings to be held.

“Our main objection is that the MHA has not fixed the agenda of the meeting. In this connection, we will hold a protest rally in Jammu on January 15, 2023 and later in Delhi in the third week of February. The participants, however, resolved that both the bodies would participate in any meeting headed by committee, empowered to discuss their (LAB and KDA’s) four-point agenda which they had proposed to the MHA in 2021 during Ladakh visit,” Sajjad Kargili, representing Islamia School Kargil, which is part of KDA, told Greater Kashmir.