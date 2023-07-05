Land allotment scheme | Mehbooba Mufti spreading misinformation: Ravinder Raina

Raina stated that unfortunately, rather than supporting the welfare of the people, some local politicians, including Mehbooba Mufti, have chosen to exploit the situation for their political gains. These politicians, known for their controversial propaganda theories, have resorted to instigating unrest among the people of J&K, he added. Expressing concern over these actions, he, condemned the approach adopted by these politicians. Raina emphasised that the primary focus of the PMAY scheme is to provide land and housing to those in need, regardless of their political affiliations. He further said that the scheme aims to uplift the lives of the landless, giving them a fair chance to thrive.

The BJP President urged all political parties to set aside their differences and work together to ensure the successful implementation of the PMAY scheme in J&K. He said that political propaganda should not overshadow the transformative impact the scheme can have on the lives of the landless population.