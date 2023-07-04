Land to landless historic step for poor in J&K: Ravinder Raina

Jammu, July 4: J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina today described as historic step the decision of LG administration to provide land to landless people.
He was addressing a press conference here. “The LG administration of the Union Territory has taken a historic step of allotting land to the landless people, who can construct own house and find a shelter to live,” Raina said.
He added that the Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP, had been continuously demanding allotment of land to the poor landless families.
Raina was flanked by former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, BJP Vice President Shakti Parihar, Chief Spokesperson Sunil Sethi and Office Secretary Tilak Raj Gupta at the press conference.
Raina said that the days of sorrow and miseries of the poor and landless people of Jammu and Kashmir are over as they are going to have roof on their heads on getting free land from the government. “BJP expresses gratitude to the LG for initiating the process of allotting five marla free land to poor ones. We also thank to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for working tirelessly for the welfare of the people belonging to the poor and marginalised sections,”he said.
J&K BJP President aid that it was most unfortunate that the people having their names in the survey conducted earlier for Prime Minister Awas Yojna were not considered for allotment of land. The JKUT administration under the Union government is working with dedication to provide benefit to all the deserving people, who are homeless.
Raina said that Roshni Act was enacted by the previous government in J&K on the plea of helping the poor but it was misused by big wigs, who became land mafia, encroached the government land. The poor in large number were deprived of the Roshni scheme. The court had to interfere to disband Roshni Scheme, which had become a mean of loot, he added.
Regarding the hearing in supreme court on petitions regarding Article 370, BJP leader hoped that the case is decided on merit. He in this connection criticised the statements of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah.
Regarding assembly polls, he said BJP is ready but call for the elections has to be taken by Election Commission of India.