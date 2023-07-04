Land to landless historic step for poor in J&K: Ravinder Raina

Raina was flanked by former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, BJP Vice President Shakti Parihar, Chief Spokesperson Sunil Sethi and Office Secretary Tilak Raj Gupta at the press conference.

Raina said that the days of sorrow and miseries of the poor and landless people of Jammu and Kashmir are over as they are going to have roof on their heads on getting free land from the government. “BJP expresses gratitude to the LG for initiating the process of allotting five marla free land to poor ones. We also thank to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for working tirelessly for the welfare of the people belonging to the poor and marginalised sections,”he said.