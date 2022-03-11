Land use permission change in Master Plan | H&UDD launches portal

Jammu, Mar 11: Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD), J&K Friday launched the online portal for granting permission for change of land use in Master Plan areas.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in the exercise of powers conferred by Section 11-A of the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act, 1970, the Government of J&K had notified vide SO No 439 dated December 24, 2021, the scheme for levy of charges for use of land as permitted in the Master Plan areas.
Under the scheme, permission for land use should be granted strictly following permitted land use under such Master Plan or zonal plan.