Landslide hits Sgr-Jmu highway in Ramban, traffic not affected

Ramban, July 03: A landslide hit Jammu Srinagar national highway at Kunfer Chanderkote area in Ramban district this morning.
Officials said that one tube or lane of the highway was affected due to the slide while traffic was moving through another two-lane tube of the highway. " The traffic was plying smoothly through the two-lane road, " they said.
DSP traffic NHW, Ramban, Iftiqar Ahmad said that the restoration work has been started on the affected road at Kunfer which will be cleared in next few hours.