Launches 25 e-services

Jammu, Mar 4: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Friday launched 25 e-services on the UMANG platform.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that in sync with the vision of ‘Apka Mobile Hamara Daftar’, the J&K government was committed to providing citizen-centric services through the mobile mode. “This will enhance the accessibility of services and add to the convenience of citizens availing services,” he said.
Mehta directed the Information Technology Department to integrate more services on the mobile platform.