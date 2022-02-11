Lawyers are officers of court inside, ambassadors outside: Chief Justice

Jammu, Feb 11: Chief Justice Pankaj Mittal Friday said that the lawyers were the officers of the court inside and ambassadors outside.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the J&K Judicial Academy organised a one-day refresher training programme for young lawyers.
Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal after inaugurating the event emphasised the important role of lawyers and judges in applying law and in dispensing justice which was only possible by maintaining highest standards of ethics and judicial behaviour. He described lawyers as peace makers who work for justice and help to build the world and are officers of the court inside and its ambassadors outside.
The Chief Justice also underlined the multiple duties of a lawyer towards his client, to the court, to his opponent, to himself and to the society. He also specified the qualities of members of Judiciary for protection of rights and liberties of people.
The Chief Justice underscored that a judge should be austere and restrained, impartial in temperament, steadfast, neutral and disciplined, free from anger, leading a righteous life and must demonstrate virtuous conduct. Addressing on the occasion, Advocate General D C Raina said that the legal profession had been placed at the highest pedestal due to its nobility carrying attributes of fairness, honesty, etiquettes, mannerism supplemented by correct aptitude within its ambit. Director J&K Judicial Academy, Sanjay Parihar said that the legal profession was a noble calling to serve and ensure composite justice to various sectors of the society and adherence to norms of professional ethics and performance of duties with sincerity is imperative.