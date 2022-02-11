Lawyers are officers of court inside, ambassadors outside: Chief Justice

The Chief Justice underscored that a judge should be austere and restrained, impartial in temperament, steadfast, neutral and disciplined, free from anger, leading a righteous life and must demonstrate virtuous conduct. Addressing on the occasion, Advocate General D C Raina said that the legal profession had been placed at the highest pedestal due to its nobility carrying attributes of fairness, honesty, etiquettes, mannerism supplemented by correct aptitude within its ambit. Director J&K Judicial Academy, Sanjay Parihar said that the legal profession was a noble calling to serve and ensure composite justice to various sectors of the society and adherence to norms of professional ethics and performance of duties with sincerity is imperative.