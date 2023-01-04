Lawyers boycott work as protests continue over Rajouri killings in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 4: J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu Wednesday boycotted work in all courts and held a protest demonstration against the brutal killing of innocent people in Rajouri recently by the terrorists.
Led by president Jammu Bar, M. K. Bhardwaj, the lawyers assembled in the court complex here in Janipur and protested against Pakistan while shouting slogans.
The lawyers also took out a procession in the court premises while raising slogans against Pakistan and the anti-national forces who opened fire on three houses of Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) refugees in Upper Dangri village in Rajouri district on Sunday evening and killed innocent civilians and injured several others.
The Jammu Bar suspended work in all the courts, tribunals, commissions, revenue courts against the killing of innocent and unarmed civilians including children in village Upper Dhangri.
“Jammu Bar is of the opinion that if such incidents are not curbed by the administration of J&K in future, then the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu will have no other option except to intensify the protest / agitation and appeal to the people of Jammu for Jammu bandh,” said Jammu Bar Association, president, Bhardwaj.
He said Pakistan is harboring terrorists on its soil and using them to threaten the life of the people and security forces in Union Territory. Meanwhile, they also demanded a compensation of Rs 20 lakhs to the victim's family member as ex-gratia and government jobs for the next of kin of the terror victims.”
They also demanded a revival of the Village Defence Committee so that they can effectively defend themselves and their neighbours. To express their anguish, the BJP workers also partially blocked Jammu - Pathankot National Highway at Kalibari Chowk in Kathua in protest against the killing of minority community people in Rajouri.
They burned the effigy of Pakistan and condemned the administration for its failure to protect the minority community in Rajouri.
This evening, the businessmen of Ware House (Nehru Market- Jammu) also took out a candle light march in support of the terror victims and against Pakistan for sponsoring the terrorism. They shouted slogans against Pakistan and demanded stern action against the terrorists. Rajinder Bazaar Association and Old Mandi Bazaar Association also took out candle light marches in their respective markets against the Rajouri terror attack.