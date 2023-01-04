Lawyers boycott work as protests continue over Rajouri killings in Jammu

Led by president Jammu Bar, M. K. Bhardwaj, the lawyers assembled in the court complex here in Janipur and protested against Pakistan while shouting slogans.

The lawyers also took out a procession in the court premises while raising slogans against Pakistan and the anti-national forces who opened fire on three houses of Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) refugees in Upper Dangri village in Rajouri district on Sunday evening and killed innocent civilians and injured several others.