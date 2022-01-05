Leaves of health officials cancelled as COVID cases surge in Jammu

Srinagar Jan 5: Amid an abrupt surge in COVID-19 cases in Jammu, Director Health Services Jammu on Wednesday cancelled leave of all health staff including doctors, paramedics and other officials.
Of the 418 cases reported in J&K today, 311 were reported in Jammu division alone.
Reasi district reported the highest 156 cases and Jammu district 109 of them.
DHSJ while cancelling leaves of health officials, asked all Chief Medical Officers and Medical Superintendents not to grant leave, except for Medical and Emergency conditions, to health care workers with immediate effect.