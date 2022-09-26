Leopard captured after attacking elderly man in JK's Reasi

Jammu, Sep 26: A leopard which had ventured into a village and injured an elderly person was captured by a team of wildlife department in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday, officials said.
Nasib Chand (70) was attacked and injured by the big cat while he was outside his house in remote Chanjute Kotli Manotrian village.
However, he was rescued by the villagers who chased the leopard into a nearby forest from where it was later captured.
The injured villager was shifted to hospital, the officials added.