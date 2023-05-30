LG announces ex-gratia for NOKs of Jammu bus accident victims, civilian killed in Anantnag

Ten persons were killed and 55 others injured after a bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Jhajjar Kotli area of Jammu.

According to officials, the bus was on its way to Katra from Amritsar when the incident took place near Jhajjar Kotli - about 15 km from Katra in Jammu district. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Chandan Kohli said that the injured were shifted to the hospital.

"The bus was going from Amritsar to Katra, towards Mata Vaishno Devi and rolled down the Jhajjar Kotli bridge. Around eight people died and around 30 were injured. The injured people have been shifted to a hospital," said Chandan Kohli.