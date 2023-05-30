LG announces ex-gratia for NOKs of Jammu bus accident victims, civilian killed in Anantnag

Srinagar, May 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the civilian shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag last night.
He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of those who were killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured after a Katra-bound bus met with an accident at Jhajjar Kotli today morning.
“LG has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh for the next of kin of Sh. Deepu, who was killed by terrorists in Anantnag on 29th May 2023,” read a statement, issued by Raj Bhawan.
“The Lt Governor has also approved Rs. 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a tragic bus accident today in Jammu and Rs. 50,000 each for those seriously injured. He has directed the district administration to take care of the treatment and provide all assistance to the bereaved families,” it said.
Ten persons were killed and 55 others injured after a bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Jhajjar Kotli area of Jammu.
According to officials, the bus was on its way to Katra from Amritsar when the incident took place near Jhajjar Kotli - about 15 km from Katra in Jammu district. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Chandan Kohli said that the injured were shifted to the hospital.
"The bus was going from Amritsar to Katra, towards Mata Vaishno Devi and rolled down the Jhajjar Kotli bridge. Around eight people died and around 30 were injured. The injured people have been shifted to a hospital," said Chandan Kohli.