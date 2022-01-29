LG appreciates Bla youth’s suggestions about online education during pandemic

Jammu, Jan 29: Muhammad Lateef from Kreeri, Baramulla is jubilant that his ideas of starting a YouTube Channel by Education Department has been lauded by LG during his recent radio program, Awaam ki Awaaz.
He says, “It was really an honour for me that LG Sir took consideration of my suggestions. It gives a feeling to a common person like me that how approachable the government is."
Lateef, a Chartered Accountant by profession is presently working in Indian Oil Corporation at Delhi.
He is very optimistic about the results that this outreach programme is going to achieve.