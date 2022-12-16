LG attends Janm Shatabdi Mahotsav of Pujya Pramukh Swami ji Maharaj

Paying his tribute to Pujya Pramukh Swami Ji Maharaj, the Lt Governor said his timeless wisdom, values and blessings continue to guide and serve the humanity.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Lt Governor said Pujya Pramukh Swami Ji's life and message, emphasizing harmonious co-existence, compassion, self-less service, truth, simplicity and equality of all human beings can help the world to lead a happier, meaningful and peaceful life.