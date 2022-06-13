LG calls for strong action to destroy terror ecosystem in J-K

Sinha said the government has a clear-cut policy on dealing with terrorism - "not to spare any terrorist and not to touch any innocent".

The LG said that terrorists and their supporters should be handed out the same punishment.

"Attempts by outside forces (to foment trouble in Jammu and Kashmir) are continuing.

"There is a need for strong action in the hinterland as well as on the borders", Sinha told army personnel at a function organised in connection with the golden jubilee of the Indian Army's 16 Corps here.

He said that apart from dealing with (infiltrating) terrorists on the borders, troops have to be ready to crush them in the hinterland.