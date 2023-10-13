LG denies ‘80% against elections in J&K’ remark

Jammu, Oct 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that he never made a statement suggesting that 80 percent of the people in the region do not want elections and had only learned of such claims through a media report.

In response to a question from a reporter at Jammu, the LG clarified that he had never personally made any statement suggesting that 80 percent of the population in the region does not want elections, noting that he became aware of this claim