LG expresses gratitude to PM Modi

The UT administration has taken several steps to ensure that air traffic to the Union Territory- Jammu, Srinagar airports would grow unhindered in the future. Jammu airport recently achieved a milestone by recording the highest ever footfall at 1.54 lakh passengers in the month of March on 1346 flights. Similarly, more than 5,85,653 tourists have visited the Kashmir valley between January to 27th April this year, which is 5 times more than the last year’s figure of 1.26 lakh during the same period.