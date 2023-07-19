LG expresses grief over Kathua house collapse

Srinagar, July 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a house collapse and landslides triggered by heavy rains in Bani area of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.
In a condolence message, the Lt Governor said: “I am deeply saddened to learn about the tragic incident triggered by heavy rains in Kathua, in which a number of persons have lost their lives and many others are feared trapped under the debris. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway. I have directed the district administration to provide all possible aid to the bereaved families, who have lost their near and dear ones as well as medical assistance to the injured".
Officials said that five persons were feared dead after two residential houses collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Bani area of Kathua district.
“Two houses belonging to Mushtaq Ahmed and Abdul Qayum collapsed in Surjan Morha Aruad Block in Bani due to heavy rainfall. Five persons including children got buried under these houses,” said Station House officer of Bani Police Station, as per news agency KNO.
He said that bodies of two persons who have been identified as Tabseem Bano and Mohammad Arif have been recovered, while rescue operation was under way to retrieve other three including Zareen Begum, Sahabaz and Arbaz.