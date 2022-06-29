LG flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatris from Jammu base camp

Srinagar June 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday flagged off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra from Jammu base camp towards the holy cave in south Kashmir.
"Flagged off the first batch of pilgrims, as they set off to Shri Amarnath Ji Cave Shrine from Jammu base camp. Prayed for the peace, prosperity and a safe spiritual journey for pilgrims, " office of LG Sinha tweeted.
The 43-day Yatra will start on Thursday June 30. In view of the yatra, security has been heightened and checking of vehicles intensified across Jammu and Kashmir.
Official have installed an anti-drone system at base camp in Jammu and deployed snipers on the top of the buildings – enroute to the yatra in Jammu district.