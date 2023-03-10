Jammu

LG honours Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees

Jammu, Mar 10:  Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha honoured Arushi Kotwal and S Harmanjot Singh, awardees of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for the year 2022 and 2021 at the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG assured every possible support and assistance from the J&K administration in their future endeavours.

Interacting with the awardees, he said their exceptional achievements in innovation and sports had inspired many other young children to strive for excellence.

Singh, a young innovator, had developed a women safety app –‘Raksha’ and won various olympiads and competitions while Kotwal who aspires to be a Grand Master has brought glory to J&K and the country at many national and international chess championships.

The family members of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees were present on the occasion.

