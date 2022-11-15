LG inaugurates academic block, multidisciplinary research hub at govt  College for Women, Parade

Jammu, Nov 15 : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated Academic Block and a Multidisciplinary Research Hub at Government College for Women, Parade here today.
The Lt Governor appreciated the Government College for Women, Parade for undertaking various innovation and research activities to empower the students through quality education, and raising their capacity to contribute to the society.
In the era of startups and unicorns, Educational institutions should encourage independent research & ideas and convert the campus into a vibrant place where dreams & aspirations are born and modern tools, mentoring is provided to nurture them, added the Lt Governor.
Reiterating the UT Administration’s commitment for taking forward the rich legacy of Naari Shakti of Jammu Kashmir, the Lt Governor said the government is bringing requisite changes in the higher education system in line with the National Education Policy.
Special emphasis is being given on women education to empower and encourage them for independent research and leadership roles, he added.
Observing that a woman with her immense wisdom has the power to make any team smarter and intelligent, the Lt Governor stressed the need to focus on future oriented, value based and aspirational education of the girls.
With their knowledge, principles and self-confidence, girls have proved they are smarter than boys whether in the classroom or in the research field. Nearly 43% of STEM graduates are women. The country is proud of women achievers and their contribution in the development of different sectors, he added.
The Lt Governor also gave valuable suggestions for adopting a futuristic approach in the education sector to meet the requirements of modern era.
Students today are not bound by geographical boundaries; they are digital natives. Education system based on Hybrid models will reduce the gap between the virtual world and physical areas with integration of modern technology and traditional values, observed the Lt Governor.
Each course must be based on the RDR model- Recognize the challenges, Dismantle the causes and Rebuild the possibilities according to the needs of the society. We have to focus on Flexible and Personalized Learning which should be Creative, Engaging & Collaborative, he added.