LG inaugurates IIM Jammu’s online orientation programme

Srinagar, July 23: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Thursday inaugurated the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu’s online orientation program of 2nd Batch of Ph.D. and 6th Batch of MBA.

While congratulating all incoming students for making it into the academic programs of IIM Jammu, the Lt Governor advised them to adopt new strategies to deal with future challenges of business environment in the post-pandemic era, an official handout said.

The LG said that in the post-pandemic era, business landscape is changing at a faster pace adding that digital economy, evolving consumer behaviour, and enterprises agility are going to shape the new career paths in the management.

He said the youth must continuously keep inventing the world around, meeting challenges, and evaluating opportunities that come in the way.

The LG said that best products and services are defined by the people, the human customers urging young business leaders to build a people-centric culture in management to meet future challenges.